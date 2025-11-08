Insider Selling: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Sells $111,910.00 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 9,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $111,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,351,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,851.98. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Thursday, November 6th, Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $65,514.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Touraj Parang sold 4,825 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $73,581.25.

On Monday, September 8th, Touraj Parang sold 53,690 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $555,691.50.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.80. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 521,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth about $2,064,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.