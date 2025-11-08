Insider Selling: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Sells $111,910.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 9,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $111,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,351,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,851.98. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 6th, Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $65,514.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 7th, Touraj Parang sold 4,825 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $73,581.25.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Touraj Parang sold 53,690 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $555,691.50.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.80. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 521,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth about $2,064,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.