Nvwm LLC Takes $626,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.