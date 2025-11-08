Kite Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134.38 Million (KITE)

Kite (KITE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Kite has a market capitalization of $0.13 and approximately $134.38 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kite has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Kite token can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,285.19 or 1.00370601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kite

Kite’s launch date was November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1 tokens. The official message board for Kite is medium.com/@kiteai. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. Kite’s official website is gokite.ai.

Kite Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.07700403 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $143,650,055.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kite using one of the exchanges listed above.

