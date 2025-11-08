OpenLedger (OPEN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54.20 Million

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. OpenLedger has a total market capitalization of $65.70 million and approximately $54.20 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenLedger token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenLedger has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,285.19 or 1.00370601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenLedger Profile

OpenLedger’s launch date was September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official website is www.openledger.xyz. The official message board for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz/blog. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq.

OpenLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.30324165 USD and is up 11.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $45,148,825.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

