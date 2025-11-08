B3 (Base) (B3) Price Hits $0.0021

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. B3 (Base) has a total market capitalization of $44.82 million and $5.64 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B3 (Base) token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,285.19 or 1.00370601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base) launched on February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. The official website for B3 (Base) is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

B3 (Base) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,297,828,332.78787879 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00206249 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $5,547,539.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3 (Base) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

