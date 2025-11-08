UBS Group Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $62.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INTA has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of INTA opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.89, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Intapp’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $260,099.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 882,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,828.12. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $228,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,395.32. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Intapp by 356.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

