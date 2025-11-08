Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $38.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.