Rialto Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Finally, Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.