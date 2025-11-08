Rialto Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Rialto Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

