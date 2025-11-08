Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $82.88.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.Toronto Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

