XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.40.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price objective on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in XPO by 4.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of XPO by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $140.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

