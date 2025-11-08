KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

