Contrasting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 1 11 0 2.77

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $82.75, indicating a potential upside of 170.16%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$920,000.00 ($0.10) -8.68 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $630.60 million 4.68 -$569.18 million ($5.94) -5.16

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -822.45% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -87.34% -237.48% -37.66%

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111, an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.