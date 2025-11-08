Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $182.77. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott Marsh Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Universal Display by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.