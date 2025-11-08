Enlightify (ENFY) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enlightify to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlightify and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlightify $79.21 million -$28.41 million -0.08 Enlightify Competitors $10.40 billion $486.03 million -4.77

Enlightify’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Enlightify is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03% Enlightify Competitors -63.36% -0.81% -0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Enlightify and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enlightify and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enlightify Competitors 677 2895 3324 110 2.41

As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies have a potential upside of 27.68%. Given Enlightify’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlightify has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enlightify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Enlightify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enlightify has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enlightify competitors beat Enlightify on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enlightify

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

