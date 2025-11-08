Wayfinder (PROMPT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.01 Million

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Wayfinder token can currently be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Wayfinder has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $48.94 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wayfinder has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wayfinder Token Profile

Wayfinder’s genesis date was April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. Wayfinder’s official website is www.wayfinder.ai.

Wayfinder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 365,768,148 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.08496875 USD and is down -18.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $70,432,285.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

