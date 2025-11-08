722 Shares in SAP SE $SAP Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 122.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 280,896 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.69. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

