Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the second quarter worth $204,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $215.49 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $168.62 and a 12 month high of $259.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $520.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

