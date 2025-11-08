Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.23 Million

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Banana For Scale token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Banana For Scale has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Banana For Scale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banana For Scale has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Banana For Scale Token Profile

Banana For Scale’s genesis date was November 14th, 2024. Banana For Scale’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Banana For Scale is bananaforscale.ai. Banana For Scale’s official Twitter account is @bananas31_bsc.

Banana For Scale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Banana For Scale has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Banana For Scale is 0.00271516 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,949,140.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bananaforscale.ai/.”

