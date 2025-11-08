Walrus (WAL) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Walrus (WAL) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Walrus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walrus has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walrus has a total market cap of $368.90 million and approximately $249.53 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Walrus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,285.19 or 1.00370601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Token Profile

Walrus’ launch date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,511,666,667 tokens. Walrus’ official message board is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,511,666,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.22482338 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $153,192,654.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walrus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.