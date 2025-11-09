Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $230.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.1667.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 174.0% in the first quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 52,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 38,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $200.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

