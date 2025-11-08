Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 7,325 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

SLYV opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

