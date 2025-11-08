Strategy Inc $MSTR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lessened its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Strategy comprises approximately 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,211,000 after purchasing an additional 456,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 588,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,905,000 after buying an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Strategy by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 54,144 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Strategy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Strategy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,183,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.54. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $8.53. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.