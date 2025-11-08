Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 620 Visa Inc. $V

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $335.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.11%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

