MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,144,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,412,000 after purchasing an additional 585,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,410,000 after buying an additional 259,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,816,000 after buying an additional 57,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after buying an additional 236,698 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MET opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.