Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $648.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

