Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. Approximately 24,167,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

RMV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 796.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 744.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

