Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 233638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Nitori Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

