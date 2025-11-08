Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 534,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,995,000 after buying an additional 53,363 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

