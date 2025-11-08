953 Shares in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF $ITEQ Bought by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF alerts:

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.