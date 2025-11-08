Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 54.0% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $120.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.26 and a 12 month high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.60.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

