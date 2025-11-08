Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Purchases 4,414 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after buying an additional 1,078,906 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after acquiring an additional 600,198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 417,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 382,650 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

