Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Sells 65,086 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID cut its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up 2.6% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.