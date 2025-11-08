Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $109.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.24 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

