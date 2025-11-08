Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.6667.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $109.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.24 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.