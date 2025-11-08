True Wealth Design LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.7%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

