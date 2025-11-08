Oldfield Partners LLP Decreases Position in CuriosityStream Inc. $CURI

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,000 shares during the quarter. CuriosityStream accounts for 0.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of CuriosityStream worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 121.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.92 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $227.09 million, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $73,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,762. This trade represents a 29.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,486. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,328,727 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,661 in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research upgraded CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

