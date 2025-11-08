Oldfield Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 93,299 shares during the quarter. Buenaventura Mining makes up approximately 2.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Buenaventura Mining worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,363.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BVN stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.57 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Research analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

