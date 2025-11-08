Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,127 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after buying an additional 274,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xylem by 689.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,743,000 after acquiring an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE XYL opened at $151.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

