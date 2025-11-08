iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Stock Position Lowered by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

