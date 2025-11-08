Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $169.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

