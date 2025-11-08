Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV is True Wealth Design LLC’s 5th Largest Position

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 7.9% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 2.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,525,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,247,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 239,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 834,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,564,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 688,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 51,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 326,440 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

