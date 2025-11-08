Oldfield Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises approximately 20.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 1.15% of Lear worth $58,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lear by 1,384.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Lear by 2,682.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lear by 295.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.10.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.10.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

