SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $286.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.