Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) President Jesse Geiger Sells 21,503 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) President Jesse Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total transaction of $12,808,476.98. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,900. The trade was a 58.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $589.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.36.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.90.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.