Wrapped Islamic Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.18 Thousand (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $44.41 million and $2.18 thousand worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Islamic Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,076,949 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,460,821 coins. The official website for Wrapped Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,235,541,966.47653 with 2,131,754,951.3745918 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.02083322 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

