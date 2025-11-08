Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.32. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

