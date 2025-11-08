Savant Capital LLC Has $13.86 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,962 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. DDFG Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 73,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

