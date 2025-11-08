Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 3294206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Fox Factory Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $376.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.2% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

