AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Stock Holdings Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,575.76. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.07.

AVAV stock opened at $329.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

