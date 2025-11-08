iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,070,000 after buying an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

